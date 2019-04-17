Omeros Co. (OMER) Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 417.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Omeros were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Omeros by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,912,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 632,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.60. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMER. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

