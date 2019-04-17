Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Position Decreased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.50. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $219.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 22,788 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $866,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,520,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.68 per share, with a total value of $49,518.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,176. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

