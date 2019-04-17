OKCash Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $17,600.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00028069 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004210 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00146490 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001689 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000375 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,456,589 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

