OFG Bancorp (OFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $106.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OFG opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $996.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

