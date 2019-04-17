Office Depot (ODP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.92.
NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.71. Office Depot has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.82.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About Office Depot
Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.