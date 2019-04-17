Office Depot (ODP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Get Office Depot alerts:

NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.71. Office Depot has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.