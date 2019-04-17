Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Stake Increased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,779,000 after purchasing an additional 462,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,779,000 after purchasing an additional 462,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,789 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,383,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 835.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,060,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $71,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,836 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $241,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OAS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. 141,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,560,823. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

