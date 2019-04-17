Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) and Seadrill (SDRL) Critical Review

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) and Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $271.62 million 2.07 $50.06 million $1.82 11.22 Seadrill $1.25 billion 3.73 -$4.48 billion N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 4 1 2.86 Seadrill 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 30.82%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 18.43% 8.47% 5.77% Seadrill N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Seadrill does not pay a dividend. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 98.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seadrill has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Seadrill on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drill ships, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

