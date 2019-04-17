Nwam LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,842,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,383 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,811,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,794,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,918.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 938,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 907,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

