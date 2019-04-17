Nwam LLC Purchases 6,521 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

