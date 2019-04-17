Nwam LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/nwam-llc-has-1-16-million-stake-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.