Nwam LLC Cuts Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEA. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,533,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196,571 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,463,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 631,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,292,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after buying an additional 612,589 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 867,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,953,000.

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

