NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,342,236 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 19,372,048 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,297,578 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,154,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,960,000 after purchasing an additional 151,573 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,440,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.78. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 129.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

