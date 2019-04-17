Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNOB. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,076,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $54,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,966.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/northern-trust-corp-trims-position-in-connectone-bancorp-inc-cnob.html.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.