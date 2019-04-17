Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,615 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.27% of Cyberark Software worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 28,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $125.20. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

