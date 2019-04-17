Norges Bank Invests $34.15 Million in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 745,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,146,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.76% of Trinseo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,498.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE TSE opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.08. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 40.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

