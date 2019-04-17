Norges Bank Buys Shares of 959,175 Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 959,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,744,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 65,553.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 250,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 250,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,760 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 282,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $323,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE EV opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $406.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.97 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

