Nokia Oyj (NOK) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) were down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.64. 38,770,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 26,196,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

