NiSource Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NiSource in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. NiSource had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,194,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 2.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

