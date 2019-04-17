Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 477,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 58,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,447,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 157,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $26,733,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $6,289,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,489 shares of company stock worth $51,945,415 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.96. The company had a trading volume of 756,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $186.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

