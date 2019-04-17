Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 47.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,336,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $785,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531,516 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 290,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 144,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,759,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.89. 8,111,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,610,136. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

In other news, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $5,834,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,176. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

