Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $47.01 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $47,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,997,000. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 93,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. 402,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,748. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $111.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-has-47-01-million-stake-in-ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2349 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.