Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,858 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,779.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC set a $48.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. 19,596,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,756,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $55.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-decreases-position-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.