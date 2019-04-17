Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million.

NCBS stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCBS shares. BidaskClub lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Steppe sold 2,888 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $160,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 10,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $532,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,063,438. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

