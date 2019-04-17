Nickel One Resources (NNN) Trading Down 15.4%

Nickel One Resources Inc (CVE:NNN) dropped 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 831,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 621,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Nickel One Resources (CVE:NNN)

Nickel One Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, platinum, palladium, and gold metals. It holds interests in the Manitouwadge property, which consists of 71 mining claims totaling 1,099 claim units covering an area of approximately 17,584 hectares located in the areas of Bigrock Lake and Olga Lake, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario; and Lantinen Koillismaa project situated in North-central Finland.

