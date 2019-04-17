Nice’s (NICE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nice from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nice to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $129.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,059. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. Nice has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.05 million. Nice had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nice will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nice by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nice by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.