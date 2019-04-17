Nice (NICE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NICE. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nice to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. Nice has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Nice had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nice will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nice by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,612,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nice by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,852,000 after purchasing an additional 249,722 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nice by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 323,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,031,000 after purchasing an additional 91,410 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter worth $5,485,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Nice by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 858,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

