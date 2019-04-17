Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,498 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,936,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,310,000 after buying an additional 565,758 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $92.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $118.38.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $3,790,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,323 shares of company stock worth $4,576,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

