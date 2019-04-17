NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (NCMGY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NCMGY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

