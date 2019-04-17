New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.58 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

