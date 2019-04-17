Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc (CVE:NVM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 44000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $11.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/nevada-clean-magnesium-nvm-hits-new-1-year-high-at-0-05.html.

Nevada Clean Magnesium Company Profile (CVE:NVM)

Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, and magnesium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tami-Mosi magnesium property that consists of 81 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 677 hectares and 4 quartz unpatented claims covering approximately 33 hectares located in the town of Ely, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Clean Magnesium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Clean Magnesium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.