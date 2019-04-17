NetGear (NTGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect NetGear to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. NetGear has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NetGear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetGear alerts:

NTGR opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.81. NetGear has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $78.30.

In other news, SVP David John Henry sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $25,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 11,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $450,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,576. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/netgear-ntgr-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.