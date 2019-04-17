Netflix (NFLX) PT Raised to $183.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 48.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.30.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $356.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock worth $64,721,327. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

