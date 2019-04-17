Netflix (NFLX) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $359.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Netflix has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $123,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $22,285,040.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,381 shares of company stock valued at $64,721,327 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after buying an additional 249,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after buying an additional 249,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17,848.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23,798,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,238,000 after purchasing an additional 792,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,629,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,042,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.