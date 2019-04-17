Netflix (NFLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Netflix updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.55 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $359.46 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $22,285,040.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,040.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock worth $64,721,327. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,562,000 after purchasing an additional 249,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,562,000 after purchasing an additional 249,147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Netflix by 17,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798,143 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,238,000 after purchasing an additional 792,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,629,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,042,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

