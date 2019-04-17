Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Raised by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,196,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,976. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.30.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $22,285,040.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock valued at $64,721,327 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

