Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Trading Up 5.2%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) shares were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,156,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 644,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEPT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. GMP Securities started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. Equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 367,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 236,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

