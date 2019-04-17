Navigator Holdings Ltd to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navigator in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVGS. ValuEngine cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Navigator from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Navigator from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

NVGS opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $618.38 million, a PE ratio of -222.20 and a beta of 1.16. Navigator has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

