Navient Corp (NAVI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $4,597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,204,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,522,000 after purchasing an additional 298,646 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Navient stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.29. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

