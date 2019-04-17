NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NationalResearchCorp . were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NationalResearchCorp . by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,212,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NationalResearchCorp . in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.
In other NationalResearchCorp . news, major shareholder K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $82,940.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 147,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,918,058.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,852,789.
NationalResearchCorp . Company Profile
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.
