NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NationalResearchCorp . were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NationalResearchCorp . by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,212,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000.

Get NationalResearchCorp . alerts:

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NationalResearchCorp . in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NRC stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. NationalResearchCorp . has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $42.85.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

In other NationalResearchCorp . news, major shareholder K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $82,940.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 147,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,918,058.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,852,789.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/nationalresearchcorp-nrc-shares-sold-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

NationalResearchCorp . Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for NationalResearchCorp . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NationalResearchCorp . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.