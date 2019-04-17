National HealthCare Co. (NHC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $86.53.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

