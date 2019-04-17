National Health Investors (NHI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) recently:

4/10/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

4/3/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

4/1/2019 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2019 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

3/19/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

3/12/2019 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

3/6/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

2/28/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

2/21/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

2/20/2019 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2019 – National Health Investors had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Get National Health Investors Inc alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 52.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $92,165.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 50.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.