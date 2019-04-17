National Health Investors (NHI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) recently:
- 4/10/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
- 4/3/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
- 4/1/2019 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/28/2019 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
- 3/19/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
- 3/12/2019 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
- 3/6/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
- 2/28/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
- 2/21/2019 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
- 2/20/2019 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2019 – National Health Investors had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 52.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $92,165.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 50.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.