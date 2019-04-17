National Grid (NG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report published on Sunday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock.

NG has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised National Grid to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target for the company. UBS Group set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on National Grid and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 899 ($11.75) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 907.67 ($11.86).

LON:NG opened at GBX 819.10 ($10.70) on Friday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 895.10 ($11.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

