National Bank Financial Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) Price Target to C$35.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRU.UN. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.83.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SRU.UN traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.88. The company had a trading volume of 177,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,912. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.34. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$28.56 and a one year high of C$33.30.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.