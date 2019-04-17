National Bank Financial Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.54. 182,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.42. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$14.43 and a one year high of C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.