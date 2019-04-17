Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.95 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NDAQ stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $96.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $526,471.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,193,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,059 shares of company stock worth $1,841,213 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

