Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at $89,585,339.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $21,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,612,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,395,063. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $226.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

