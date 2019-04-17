NAGA Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $69,391.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,386,126 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

