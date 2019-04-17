MyWish Price Tops $0.0329 on Major Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. MyWish has a total market cap of $647,845.00 and approximately $535.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00375993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.01075751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00209269 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006287 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,045 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

