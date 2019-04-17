Murphy Oil (MUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. Strong upstream portfolio and ongoing capital investments will pave the way for long-term oil-focused production growth. The company is pursuing steady E&P, which is reflected in the higher reserve volumes at the end of 2018. The low-cost finding will help the company to further expand onshore and offshore business. However, Murphy Oil operates in a highly competitive oil and gas industry that continues to create challenges for the company. Additionally, with operations outside the United States, the company is also subject to changes in foreign currency conversion rates, which may affect earnings from these oilfields.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $692.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $242,054.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,775,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,877,000 after purchasing an additional 129,923 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

