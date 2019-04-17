Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.46. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $692.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

NYSE MUR opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $242,054.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after purchasing an additional 707,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after purchasing an additional 707,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,394,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,469,000 after purchasing an additional 372,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,817,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 93,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,775,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,877,000 after purchasing an additional 129,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

